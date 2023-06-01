Chris Christie has emerged from the humiliation of being forced to eat meatloaf by then-President Trump to put out feelers for a 2024 campaign. Reportedly, the disgraced former New Jersey governor intends to announce his official presidential bid next week. Never mind that the last time he tried to get presidential, Christie soon found himself making a “hostage face” behind Trump on Super Tuesday. Years later, his buddy thanked him by asking Christie a heartless question while they were both hospitalized for Covid-19.

Christie also went on to train Trump for future debates, and admittedly, Christie can have a way with words at times. Granted, he also has a way with shutting down beaches and then enjoying them all for himself, but let’s get to the point. As shared by Aaron Rupar on Twitter, CNN decided to remind people of the time “when Chris Christie murdered Marco Rubio during a debate ”

lol CNN just reminded everyone of when Chris Christie murdered Marco Rubio during a debate pic.twitter.com/OPzpGnLoxK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2023

This went down in 2016, obviously, and I’d completely forgotten about this moment that turned into Marco Rubio vs. Marco Rubio because Christie lambasted Rubio’s own “canned” rhetoric on display during the debate. “The drive-by shot at the beginning with incorrect and incomplete information and then the memorized 25-second speech that is exactly what his advisers gave him,” Christie insisted as Rubio sputtered into that same “canned” language.

This brought back surprisingly fond memories for a few people, although that had a downside, too.

Don't you make me like you Chris Christie!!!! — Really Don't Trump (@reallyDontTrump) June 1, 2023

Another Christie vs Rubio debate clip pic.twitter.com/vXeDitPIPo — Lance A. Scott (@LanceAScott) June 1, 2023

Wow! That must've been what caused Marco to spew Bible versus for the next few years. — Rick Britt (@RickBritt61) June 1, 2023

I don’t like Christie at all but that was a great takedown. Thanks for sharing I had forgotten this! — Blakely Gordon (@BlakelyGordon1) June 1, 2023

However, another Twitter user was quick to remind everyone that Christie did perform an “amazing decapitation, but effectively all it did was help to clear the field for Trump.”

This was an amazing decapitation, but effectively all it did was help to clear the field for Trump It feels a bit like that scene in succession where Logan sends Kendall to axe Vaulter: impressively brutal, but ultimately done for someone else — Sweet Bird of Truth (@decmusicology) June 1, 2023

Additionally, then there’s the mess that Christie created in New Jersey and left office with an almost impressively low approval rating. And perhaps he might take down Ron DeSantis in debates, but what would happen next? Uh oh.

As a former mayor in NJ while Christie was governor, he absolutely did NOT plow the streets, pick up the garbage and make the trains run on time; he stranded us with no plows for state roads in a blizzard, cut public works funding for trash pickup and destroyed NJ Transit — Banmar (@NJ_Banmar) June 1, 2023

Please listen to NJ residents when we tell you that there is a reason that Chris Christie ended his governorship with an abysmal approval rating of 16%. You don’t want him as president. — Arlene Shumaker (@BoatMateARS) June 1, 2023

He’s gonna clock Ron DeSantis one time and everyone is going to spend 48 hours getting on the hype train and then he’ll get 4% in Iowa. — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) June 1, 2023

Hopefully, this won’t turn into another hostage face situation with Christie under Trump’s wing again. Let’s relive that for a moment, too.