The Oval Office during Donald Trump’s four years as president was dubbed the “Star Wars bar” because it “always contained so many odd characters.” If only Kid Rock and Rudy Giuliani were as lovable as Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes and Momaw Nadon.

The teetotaling former-president would not indulge in a glass of Yatooni Boska, but as an American who was in his early 30s when A New Hope was released, he couldn’t resist making a Star Wars reference while raging at Fox and Friends, as one does.

“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose,” Trump wrote on alt-right Twitter knockoff TRUTH Social on Monday morning. “That show has been terrible – gone to the ‘dark side.’ They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & ‘love’ was AMAZING!”

Trump was responding to a recent poll conducted at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit conference that found 78.7 percent of attendees would vote for Trump, compared to 19 percent for his chief competitor, Ron DeSantis, and 0.03 percent for Ted Cruz (the poll must have a 0.03 percent margin of error).

Fox and Friends was not convinced:

WATCH: Whiny Trump Lashes Out At Fox For Reading Bad Poll #’s 😥 He says @foxandfriends has “gone to the dark side” — the NY Post & WSJ recently declared him unfit for office also. The Murdoch empire seems to have turned on the defeated, corrupt coup-plotter. pic.twitter.com/ipXdTDYZsp — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 25, 2022

Here’s another Star Wars reference for you: “Somehow Trump returned” — me in 2024 if he wins again

(Via Raw Story)