Either the soft lighting that seems to permanently follow Kari Lake around like a lingering fart has somehow taken ahold of Donald Trump’s brain, or the same power that allowed him to declassify thousands of stolen documents with his mind has made him think he can just will the kooky Arizona political wannabe into office. He was president for a little while, after all!

As Rolling Stone reports, Trump seems to be totally over the idea of democracy — and/or might be holding on to some serious resentment about losing the state of Arizona to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. As such, he jumped aboard Lake’s bandwagon and decided that he’d only accept the results of this year’s gubernatorial race in Arizona if Lake won. Which she did not. So in the early morning hours of Monday morning, the former president decided that Lake should simply just be “installed” as governor. Which is apparently just how it works now.

2:30 AM post: “Kari Lake should be installed Governor of Arizona.” pic.twitter.com/Nxm4h08U8L — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 28, 2022

Trump’s reasoning behind the governor switcheroo is what he described as:

Massive numbers of “BROKEN” voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to “FIX” them made them worse. Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote.

From the very beginning, Lake has claimed that she would only accept the results of the election if she won. And double-downed on that position over the weekend when she told far-right media outlet Real America’s Voice that “We know we won this election,” and “We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that every single Arizonans vote that was disenfranchised is counted.”

(Via Rolling Stone)