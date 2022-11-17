In a move that will surprise absolutely no one given her MAGA credentials, Arizona gubernatorial candidate (and Todd from Breaking Bad fanatic) Kari Lake has refused to concede in her race against Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. In a message to her supporters on Thursday, Lake promised/threatened that her legal team is carefully scrutinizing the results.

“Rest assured, I have assembled the best and brightest legal team and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week,” Lake said in the video. “I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs.”

Arizona, we are still in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ytaGvqG5J0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022

Throughout her campaign, Lake has notably side-stepped questions about accepting election results. To make matters worse, she’s reportedly flown to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Donald Trump who knows a thing or two about making a giant stink after losing an election. Via The Washington Post:

Kari Lake, who was projected Monday to lose her race for governor of Arizona, traveled Thursday to former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, according to two people familiar with the activity. One of the people said she received a standing ovation when she entered a luncheon hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded last year by Trump allies and former members of his administration. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private events.

Considering almost every Trump-backed candidate lost during the midterm elections, which has turned a significant swath of the Republican Party against him, the former president has a vested interest in seeing Lake win her election. However, the last time he tried to overturn election results, a throng of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, so we should probably keep an eye on these two. Just to be safe.

(Via The Hill, Washington Post)