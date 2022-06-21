As the January 6 hearings continue to paint a brutal and damning picture of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building that occurred during Donald Trump‘s “Stop the Steal” rally, the former president is still maintaining that, actually, his throng of supporters were on their best behavior.

Trump made the bold claim while calling into Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show, The Balance. Despite being on a notably MAGA-friendly network, Bolling couldn’t help but ask Trump if he was worried about being investigated by the Department of Justice due to the blistering revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings. However, Trump didn’t even let Bolling finish the question.

“Well, we did nothing wrong other than complain about the election,” Trump said. “And I’ve been complaining about it from day one.”

The former president then argued that the crowd doesn’t get enough credit for being “well behaved,” which is an interesting way to describe group of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn a democratic election. Via Mediaite:

They refused to talk about it and that’s why people went there on January 6th. And I’m talking about the people that went there and to, also listen to speeches. It was the largest group I think that I’ve ever seen or made a speech to. I’ve never seen anything like it and there they were well behaved. So many, so many people. Nobody ever talks about that.

While Trump maintains that his MAGA crowd was on their best behavior, he does, however, blame Nancy Pelosi for allowing the Capitol building to be breached by his super polite crowd of well-mannered cherubs.

(Via Mediaite)