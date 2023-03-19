Donald Trump might be going to jail. One of the many cases against the former president, namely the one from Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, may soon be ending in an indictment. Trump himself is so worried that he might finally receive comeuppance that he’s doing what he does best: rallying his violent supporters to “protest.” Does that enrage some of his more religious followers? Not at all. Indeed, one of them is full-on comparing him to the son of God.

President Trump will be arrested during Lent—a time of suffering and purification for the followers of Jesus Christ. As Christ was crucified, and then rose again on the 3rd day, so too will @realDonaldTrump. Violence is never the answer. Winning the election is. Vote for Trump! — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) March 18, 2023

“President Trump will be arrested during Lent—a time of suffering and purification for the followers of Jesus Christ,” wrote Joseph D. McBride, a noted MAGA lawyer. “As Christ was crucified, and then rose again on the 3rd day, so too will [Donald Trump].” He added, “Violence is never the answer. Winning the election is. Vote for Trump!”

As Newsweek notes, McBride isn’t just an ordinary Trumpist. He’s defended Jan. 6 perpetrators. In fact, he’s compared people who stormed the Capitol to J.C., too.

“Jan-Sixers are being fed to the lions for sport in DC & the FBI is targeting practicing Catholics, labeling us—extremists,” he tweeted back in February. “Evil has never been bolder, & good people, never more afraid to stand. Stand we must, nonetheless. Never forget, Jesus was killed for being an ‘extremist.'”

McBride’s tweet inevitably went viral, prompting lots of jokes.

You see, Stormy was only washing the Lord Donald's feet https://t.co/3CGVm7g6tq — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2023

Well, Jesus also liked to hang out with sex workers….. https://t.co/jFUfYN34Jp — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 19, 2023

i made this same observation but landed on Trump being the Easter Bunny https://t.co/KrGE3QsG5q — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) March 18, 2023

The only thing Donald Trump has in common w/Jesus is that they both hung out with hookers and they both used ghostwriters.#TrumpIndictment https://t.co/pc8H8f2sQx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 18, 2023

Definitely not a cult. https://t.co/bvCQ662rZV — Not Bill Murray (@StayWonked) March 18, 2023

For others, it simply reinforced the cult-like nature of Trump’s fanbase.

Not a cult https://t.co/1jQMtRI6Bc — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 18, 2023

There are two kinds of TDS: “Trump Derangement Syndrome” “Trump Deity Syndrome” Avoid both cults https://t.co/C8jIClXMFq — 🏴‍☠️Kentucky Rebel Scum🏴‍☠️ (@BonafideKRS) March 18, 2023

Trump himself predicted that he would be indicted on Tuesday. Even if he winds up convicted, his cronies are confident he can still run for president from the clink.

