Donald Trump has a lot to worry about. Sure, he has a new, KFC-stocked plane. He also has numerous criminal cases investigating his tomfoolery, which could lead to his doom. Which one will indict him first? It looks like it won’t be his alleged interference in Georgia’s role in the 2020 election, or even the new one involving possible money laundering. It will probably be the one done by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. It’s unclear if or when their indictment will be formally announced, but Trump himself claimed he knew exactly when he’d be the first American president to be arrested on criminal charges.

Trump: “The former President of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back.” pic.twitter.com/MyDddjra2Q — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 18, 2023

In an all-caps rant on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, Trump railed against D.A. Alvin Bragg, claiming he was “FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS” and that he was using an “OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE” to punish the “FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” He anticipated that he would be detained on Tuesday.

He also, predictably, called upon his violent supporters for retaliation, writing, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

The last time Trump did that, everyone knows what happened. It’s scary to think of a repeat of Jan. 6 happening in New York City, his former home. But for now, there were lots of jokes.

Who’s excited for Taco Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Lo0r9Bp3UQ — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) March 18, 2023

Holy shit Trump just said on Truth Social he’s been informed by prosecutors he will be arrested on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/JFRCgNOqNf — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 18, 2023

BREAKING: Dillon Brooks was arrested by the Memphis Police Department a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/gBv1pVWxbB — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 17, 2023

Ultra MAGA crowd reaction learning Trump will finally be arrested next week will be like…. pic.twitter.com/LktOio93LH — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 18, 2023

BREAKING- Reports are coming out that there is a 0.0% chance that Hillary Clinton will be arrested next week. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 18, 2023

Others found his call for MAGA heads to “protest” ominous.

Donald Trump has confirmed on his Truth Social media site that he will be arrested on Tuesday and has issued ANOTHER call to his supporters to "take our nation back." The last time he did that there was an insurrection-he knows exactly what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/QHWZxpFB0P — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 18, 2023

Here’s a former President calling for an uprising by his cult when he gets arrested next week pic.twitter.com/MEf4Ft5v7m — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 18, 2023

Trump just said on Truth Social that he will be arrested on Tues He urges his supporters to “protest, take our nation back!” Let’s be VERY clear what this thug is doing: Inciting stochastic terrorism against the United States This is “Proud Boys, stand back & stand by” round 2 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 18, 2023

While it’s possible no indictment could come down, there’s always all those other crimes of which he’s been accused that could finally give the big guy his comeuppance.

(Via CNN)