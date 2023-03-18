trump gift shop mad
Trump Had An All-Caps Meltdown Over Him Possibly Being Arrested On Tuesday, And People Had Thoughts

Donald Trump has a lot to worry about. Sure, he has a new, KFC-stocked plane. He also has numerous criminal cases investigating his tomfoolery, which could lead to his doom. Which one will indict him first? It looks like it won’t be his alleged interference in Georgia’s role in the 2020 election, or even the new one involving possible money laundering. It will probably be the one done by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. It’s unclear if or when their indictment will be formally announced, but Trump himself claimed he knew exactly when he’d be the first American president to be arrested on criminal charges.

In an all-caps rant on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, Trump railed against D.A. Alvin Bragg, claiming he was “FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS” and that he was using an “OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE” to punish the “FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” He anticipated that he would be detained on Tuesday.

He also, predictably, called upon his violent supporters for retaliation, writing, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

The last time Trump did that, everyone knows what happened. It’s scary to think of a repeat of Jan. 6 happening in New York City, his former home. But for now, there were lots of jokes.

Others found his call for MAGA heads to “protest” ominous.

While it’s possible no indictment could come down, there’s always all those other crimes of which he’s been accused that could finally give the big guy his comeuppance.

