Donald Trump is apparently still enamored with the idea of being president again, and a new Bloomberg article also details what’s on the menu on an airplane that he has dubbed “Trump Force One.” This is the aircraft that he can still somehow afford and which takes him zooming around the nation for rallies while Ivanka and Jared pretend not to know him. And boy, is this plane menu sticking with the Trump brand of fast-food loving. That includes his adoration of eating KFC with a fork because that’s the fancy way to do it, and at least he washes it down with diet soda to be somewhat healthy.

In all seriousness, Trump really did invite journalists to travel with him, and he gathered everyone to the front of the plane to declare (via Bloomberg), “We have good Wi-Fi. You notice? They say it works very well. There’s a lot of planes that it doesn’t work too well.” If you wondered what “some planes” he is referring to, look no further:

Trump’s plane has large, white leather seats, cream-colored carpeting, wood paneling and — in typical Trump fashion — gold trimmings. The plane is equipped with Wi-Fi, a feature reporters on Air Force One don’t have.

From there, Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller has provided a visual of the KFC buffet served on the ride:

Here’s the more official description coming from Bloomberg:

Shortly after Trump’s plane was wheels up from Iowa back to Palm Beach, a flight attendant walked to the front with a large red and white bucket of KFC chicken. Aides went back and forth to the plane’s kitchen with plates of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Coconut pie was served for dessert. The soundtrack from his rallies lightly played on the plane’s speakers.

The entire article is worth a read, and it’s quite something that Trump’s Ron DeSantis jokes/nicknames feel like a minor point. He gave another vote for “Tiny D” along with “DeSanctimonius.” He also offered up barbs about DeSantis maybe working at Pizza Hut or an obscure law firm. Oh that Trump, always on brand.

