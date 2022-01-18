QAnon conspiracy theorists are putting an awful lot of faith in a man who has been dead for nearly 25 years. And yes, we mean actually dead—not just dead behind the eyes. In the past several months, they’ve concocted all sorts of elaborate theories relating to the imminent return of John F. Kennedy Jr., the latest being that JFK Jr. will be making his presence known ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where he’ll serve as Donald Trump’s running mate.

Reporting from the ground in Florence, Arizona, where Trump held his first rally of 2022 on Saturday, Politico shared the wild musings of a mega MAGA man named Ray Kallatsa, who admitted that while he’d be ok with seeing Mike Pence return as Trump’s running mate in 2024, he’d also be cool with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—but who he’d really like to see is JFK Jr.

“I don’t want to sound too much like a conspiracy theorist, Kallasta said, “but he’s coming back. “He’s supposed to reveal himself on the 17th if he’s truly alive. I think we’ll see him.”

Props to Kallasta for totally succeeding in not sounding “too much like a conspiracy theorist” by noting that the man formerly known as John-John would only be showing up “if he’s truly alive.”

Even Politico’s Meredith McGraw wrote that:

“If Kallatsa was worried about sounding too conspiratorial, he shouldn’t have been. He was not alone among the crowd in believing that JFK Jr. is not only still alive but is also a secret Trump supporter embedded far in the ‘deep state.’ One attendee was spotted wearing a red shirt with the faces of Trump, Kennedy and Kennedy Jr. in the crowd. Michael Protzman, the QAnon influencer who organized the event last year in Dallas’ Dealey Plaza where he and others also believed John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear from the dead, was spotted in the rally stands.”

When Trump himself took to the stage that night, he clearly knew his audience. As Politico reports, Trump seemed to energize the crowd by teasing the conspiracy theory that the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on January 6th were in some way working with the FBI.