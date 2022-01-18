QAnon conspiracy theorists are putting an awful lot of faith in a man who has been dead for nearly 25 years. And yes, we mean actually dead—not just dead behind the eyes. In the past several months, they’ve concocted all sorts of elaborate theories relating to the imminent return of John F. Kennedy Jr., the latest being that JFK Jr. will be making his presence known ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where he’ll serve as Donald Trump’s running mate.
Reporting from the ground in Florence, Arizona, where Trump held his first rally of 2022 on Saturday, Politico shared the wild musings of a mega MAGA man named Ray Kallatsa, who admitted that while he’d be ok with seeing Mike Pence return as Trump’s running mate in 2024, he’d also be cool with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—but who he’d really like to see is JFK Jr.
“I don’t want to sound too much like a conspiracy theorist, Kallasta said, “but he’s coming back. “He’s supposed to reveal himself on the 17th if he’s truly alive. I think we’ll see him.”
Props to Kallasta for totally succeeding in not sounding “too much like a conspiracy theorist” by noting that the man formerly known as John-John would only be showing up “if he’s truly alive.”
“I don’t want to sound too much like a conspiracy theorist, but JFK Jr is coming back.”
“He’s supposed to reveal himself on the 17th if he’s truly alive. I think we’ll see him.” https://t.co/R72Kcqqdmz
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 18, 2022
Even Politico’s Meredith McGraw wrote that:
“If Kallatsa was worried about sounding too conspiratorial, he shouldn’t have been. He was not alone among the crowd in believing that JFK Jr. is not only still alive but is also a secret Trump supporter embedded far in the ‘deep state.’ One attendee was spotted wearing a red shirt with the faces of Trump, Kennedy and Kennedy Jr. in the crowd. Michael Protzman, the QAnon influencer who organized the event last year in Dallas’ Dealey Plaza where he and others also believed John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear from the dead, was spotted in the rally stands.”
When Trump himself took to the stage that night, he clearly knew his audience. As Politico reports, Trump seemed to energize the crowd by teasing the conspiracy theory that the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on January 6th were in some way working with the FBI.
“Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on January 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents, or otherwise working directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government?,” Trump wanted to know. “People want to hear this.”
Trump, of course, has been aided and abetted in these already disproven claims by the likes of Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz, who have called the deadly Capitol riots as “false flag operation.”
While we prefer to never say never, a Trump-Kennedy ticket seems about as likely as a Santos/McGarry run for the highest office in the land.
(Via Politico)