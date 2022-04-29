Donald Trump thinks something is seriously wrong with George Conway—and he’s convinced that, whatever it is, his former top advisor Kellyanne Conway is the reason for it. In Trump’s mind, that actually might be a backhanded compliment. Or maybe not…

On Thursday evening, the former president took time out of his busy schedule of golfing, escaping death by dodging flying tomatoes, TRUTHing, and trolling Twitter while insisting he’ll never be back on Twitter to claim that George Conway, husband of Kellyanne, is “mentally ill” and a “very sick man.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “No, he’s mentally ill, a very sick man. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy—his mind is completely shot!” pic.twitter.com/9uVC4KLuKE — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 28, 2022

As Raw Story reports, Trump’s Twitter workaround (which is pathetic, by the way) came just minutes after George—an anti-Trump conservative political activist—insulted the former president for going to Nebraska to campaign for GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who has been accused of groping multiple women. In a tweet, Conway dubbed the event a “Make America Grope Again rally!” (which, let’s face it, is better than any insult Trump has come up with).

It's a Make America Grope Again rally!! https://t.co/UJe2jyflNa — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) April 28, 2022

It’s hardly the first time Donald and George have butted heads. In 2019, Conway even broke out the DSM-5, the guidebook all health care professionals use to diagnose mental disorders, to make the case that the then-president was the poster child for numerous mental illnesses, including Narcissistic and Antisocial Personality Disorders.

When questioned about her husband’s tweets at the time, Kellyanne simply stated that she didn’t share George’s beliefs on the matter.

