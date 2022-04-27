Donald Trump swears he won’t be back on Twitter. While he’s been permanently banned from the bird site since the events of January 6th, pretty much everyone believes that, if Elon Musk does indeed buy Twitter, he’ll unban the former president from the platform. But Trump told CNBC that he was “disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter” and that he “won’t be going back on.” Especially since he’s got his own thing going on with TRUTH Social, which he swears will be up and running “within the week. It’s on schedule. We have a lot of people signed up.” All of this makes Jimmy Kimmel laugh—with very good reason.

Ever since October 2021, when Trump announced that he was making good on his promise to create his own social media platform in the form of TRUTH Social, the entire endeavor has been—to quote Seth Meyers—a total “clusterf*ck.” On Tuesday night, Kimmel could hardly contain his laughter as he described the “very Trumpy situation” the former president finds himself in right now with regards to his social media shenanigans:

“[Trump] raised more than $1 billion to start this promising new right-wing media platform that looks exactly like Twitter. But now that he probably won’t be banned from Twitter anymore, because Elon owns it, he’s kind of stuck. Trump has this TRUTH Social, which is such a disaster, he himself hasn’t even posted on it for 11 weeks… He claims he won’t go back on Twitter, but he 100 percent will go back on Twitter. And then this dumb new company he conned out of their money for will become like I guess the social media equivalent of a Radio Shack.”

Even worse, however, is that it’ll be “a Radio Shack run by Devin Nunes.”

Kimmel shared a clip of a seemingly very nervous Nunes being interviewed on Fox News, where he actually stated that Trump’s crappy site that no one can even log onto is “already getting more engagement, not only than Twitter, but also even Instagram.”

According to Kimmel’s math, that means “the four people who are on it have been liking each other’s posts.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 2:10 mark.