Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Is Making The Case That Trump Is Seriously Losing His Mind

03.18.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

President Donald Trump’s Twitter rants have become so commonplace that it takes a lot for him to catch the 24-hour news media’s attention. Hence this past Sunday, when he threatened Saturday Night Live with a federal investigation over a rerun, told Fox News how to run its weekend operations, and retweeted just about anyone who would praise him. Enter George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband and a frequent troller of Trump, who is now using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to argue that the president is losing his mind.

“His condition is getting worse,” Conway wrote on Sunday. The next morning, he started a thread with the cover of the reference book’s latest edition (DSM-5), Conway offered his followers two specific disorders that he apparently thinks Trump is suffering from — narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder. To be clear, I am not a trained psychologist or psychiatrist, and neither is Conway, but it’s difficult not to see evidence for the diagnostic criteria provided for each in Trump’s behavior — especially his online behavior.

