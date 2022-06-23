Donald Trump has never been very good at admitting failure—or admitting anything really—but he’s pretty dexterous when it comes to throwing people under the bus (his own children included). As the world watches and listens to the January 6th hearings, more and more shocking details are emerging about the ways in which the former president attempted to rewrite democracy as we know it. Rather than admit any wrongdoing or attempt to quietly tiptoe away from the public spotlight, Trump is instead blaming House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the circus that Trump and his “dipsh*t” cronies created.

As CNN reports, Trump—who seems to be watching every second of these hearings—has been lashing out at McCarthy to anyone and everyone who will listen. According to one GOP source, his main complaint is that he doesn’t “understand why Kevin didn’t put anyone on the committee.” McCarthy, of course, did have the chance to offer up a list of Republicans to sit on the committee. But when two of his picks, Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, were rejected by Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy pitched a fit and declared that “​​Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.” Pelosi called his bluff. (And Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee, claimed McCarthy was purposely trying to prevent the American public from understanding what happened on January 6.)

Now, SFGATE reports that a pissed-off Trump—who likely overestimates the power of his endorsement (Ron DeSantis doesn’t even want it)—is apparently saying he’ll refuse to endorse McCarthy for Speaker of the House should Republicans regain control.

In @punchbowlnews this AM For the last few weeks, we've heard some griping on Cap Hill about McCarthy's decision to not seat Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee after Pelosi denied Jordan/Banks membership. Add to those pissed: Trump. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 22, 2022

In an interview with Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman, Trump trashed McCarthy’s decision to boycott the committee, saying that it “would have been very smart” to put Republicans on the committee, even if it wasn’t Jordan or Banks. “We should’ve picked other people,” Trump said. “We have a lot of good people in the Republican party.”

(Via CNN)