It’s been tradition since the late 1980s for the outgoing president to leave a letter for the incoming president. “You have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life. Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face,” George W. Bush wrote in his letter to Barack Obama, who in turn congratulated Donald Trump on a “remarkable run.”

Joe Biden, who won the 2020 presidential election, has never publicly revealed what scribbled message Trump left him. Heck, he hasn’t even told his press secretary.

“He kind of looked around for the letter and read the letter while I was sitting there, which was just kind of a remarkable moment. No, he didn’t read aloud. He read it to himself,” Jen Psaki said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast (via Mediaite). “And he is such a classy guy, whether people agree with his politics or not, that he didn’t even convey it to us in that moment of what the letter said, he kind of read the letter consumed it himself.”

Psaki added that the letter was “long” and “very lovely,” which is also how Trump describes his… never mind. Until we’re told otherwise, I still believe that Trump wrote his message on the back of a McDonald’s receipt. That someone else paid for.

