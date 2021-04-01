The only thing that Donald Trump likes more than himself is McDonald’s. He asked White House chefs to recreate a Quarter Pounder; served a buffet of fast food items, including greasy “hamberders” from McD’s, to the Clemson Tigers football team after they won the national championship; and his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski claimed a typical dinner for the former-president consisted of “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake – a total of 2,430 calories.” But while Trump may love to recline in bed with a McDonald’s cheeseburger (who doesn’t), he doesn’t love paying people back for McDonald’s.

Kevin McKay, who worked as a bodyguard for Trump for five years, told the Daily Mail that the former-president owes him $130 for a McDonald’s order that he paid for back in 2008. “He told me he would pay me back, but he never did,” he said. “For much of the time I was working for him, I kept thinking he would say, ‘Kevin, here’s that money I owe you,’ but it didn’t happen. I thought he was an OK guy when I first started working for him, but I guess that as we have all come to see, he is not a man of his word.”

I bet Trump never chipped in for gas money, either.

Kevin reveals he bought fast food for Trump in 2008 when the future President was heading to Aberdeen airport in northeast Scotland after visiting his beloved Trump International golf course. The former bodyguard said: ‘We were driving from Mr. Trump’s estate and just as we got to the Bridge of Don, he asked to stop at McDonald’s so he could buy food for the flight back to New York. We were in a convoy of six blacked out Range Rovers with about 15 men in suits inside, so there must have been some shocked expressions as we pulled up in the carpark.’

Trump didn’t have any local currency, so “he asked me if I could front him the cash,” McKay revealed. “I said, ‘Sure’ and took everyone’s order – about 20 cheeseburgers and fries with around 10 or 15 Coca Colas. I think Mr. Trump ordered two cheeseburgers with fries and a Diet Coke – that was his usual order and he always wanted McDonald’s to take with him on the private jet. It cost me about £95 in total and Mr. Trump told me, ‘You’ll get it back.’ … I never heard about it again after that. I should have asked him for the money, but I brushed it under the carpet.” Thirteen years later, he’s still waiting.

I’m beginning to think this Trump guy isn’t a man of his word.

(Via the Daily Mail)