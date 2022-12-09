trump
Getty Image
Viral

Trump Is Having A Hard Time Raising Money For His 2024 Presidential Campaign, Which Is Going Great (It’s Not Going Great)

Let’s see how “isolated” Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is doing so far.

“Trump’s horrific month” — Axios

“Donald Trump is begging for attention. Nobody cares.” — Washington Post

“Trump’s 2024 campaign so far is an epic act of self-sabotage” — New Yorker

So, yeah, things could be better for Trump. But that’s the mainstream media. He must be doing better among the people who matter to him most: donors. Right? Not quite. Bloomberg reports that “Trump raised $4.2 million from donors using the GOP’s online platform WinRed in the two weeks after his Nov. 15 announcement, an underwhelming sum for a critical period.” It’s “a far cry from his typical fundraising prowess.”

[His campaign] spent less than $7,500 on Facebook ads since then, and spent just $115,000 on Google. By comparison, Trump spent a combined $2.2 million on those ads in the first three weeks after his 2020 campaign launched… The WinRed post-general election report filed Thursday showed that Trump raised an average of $298,000 a day on the day of his announcement and the following 13 days — just $14,800 more than the daily average the previous two weeks. By comparison, Trump raised $130 million through WinRed in the two weeks after the 2020 election.

It’s hard to imagine why people don’t want to invest their money in him.

(Via Bloomberg)

