Let’s see how “isolated” Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is doing so far.

“Trump’s horrific month” — Axios

“Donald Trump is begging for attention. Nobody cares.” — Washington Post

“Trump’s 2024 campaign so far is an epic act of self-sabotage” — New Yorker

So, yeah, things could be better for Trump. But that’s the mainstream media. He must be doing better among the people who matter to him most: donors. Right? Not quite. Bloomberg reports that “Trump raised $4.2 million from donors using the GOP’s online platform WinRed in the two weeks after his Nov. 15 announcement, an underwhelming sum for a critical period.” It’s “a far cry from his typical fundraising prowess.”

[His campaign] spent less than $7,500 on Facebook ads since then, and spent just $115,000 on Google. By comparison, Trump spent a combined $2.2 million on those ads in the first three weeks after his 2020 campaign launched… The WinRed post-general election report filed Thursday showed that Trump raised an average of $298,000 a day on the day of his announcement and the following 13 days — just $14,800 more than the daily average the previous two weeks. By comparison, Trump raised $130 million through WinRed in the two weeks after the 2020 election.

It’s hard to imagine why people don’t want to invest their money in him.

(Via Bloomberg)