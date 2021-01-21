Throughout Donald Trump’s failed re-election campaign, he peeved artists by play their music during his events. One of the biggest offendees was the Village People, who on multiple occasions have declared that they do not support the now-former president or his use of their music.

Well, Trump got one final presidential use of “YMCA” in as he boarded Air Force One following a farewell address. Village People obviously weren’t thrilled about that, but they at least see the silver lining that since Trump is out of office, he’ll no longer be able to use their songs in a presidential capacity

The group told TMZ:

“We asked him to cease and desist long ago. However, since he’s a bully, our request was ignored. Thankfully he’s now out of office, so it would seem his abusive use of our music has finally ended. We hope to spearhead a change in copyright law that will give artists and publishers more control over who can and cannot use our music in the public space. Currently there is no limit to blanket licensing.”

In a previous statement from February 2020, the band wrote, “Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”