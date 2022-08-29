Better Call Saul? More like better call Trusty.

Donald Trump was reportedly having trouble hiring an experienced legal team, any experienced legal team, after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago compound and seized “11 sets of classified records,” including some labeled “top secret.” But then he found inspiration during his favorite pastime: watching television.

The New York Times reports that “two lawyers who are working with Mr. Trump on the documents case — Mr. [M. Evan] Corcoran and Jim Trusty — have prosecutorial experience with the federal government. But the team was put together quickly.” How quickly? “Mr. Trusty was hired after Mr. Trump saw him on television, people close to the former president have said.” Even if Trump hadn’t seen Trusty on television, he would have eventually found him after typing “trusty lawyers” into Google. It was meant to be.

Mr. Corcoran came in during the spring, introduced by another Trump adviser during a conference call in which Mr. Corcoran made clear he was willing to take on a case that many of Mr. Trump’s other advisers were seeking to avoid, people briefed on the discussion said. Mr. Trump’s allies have reached out to several other lawyers, but have repeatedly been turned down.

Trump is “very happy” with his legal team. “The WAPO story that ‘Trump is scrambling to add seasoned lawyers’ to the Mar-a-Lago Raid case is, as usual, FAKE NEWS,” he wrote on TRUTH Social. “I already have excellent and experienced lawyers – am very happy with them. This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I did nothing wrong. Thank you!”

With a name like Trusty, what could go wrong? (A lot, actually.)

(Via the New York Times)