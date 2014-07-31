Don’t Count On The Wasp Appearing In ‘Ant-Man’. Or The Marvel Cinematic Universe, For That Matter.

Good news, members of the Merry Marvel Marching Society: Hank Pym, in the Ant-Man movie, appears to be a bit of a jerk, thus staying true to his character. Bad news, though, is that Janet Van Dyne might be getting the shaft so Marvel can avoid some awkward moments.
Michael Douglas, in this Entertainment Weekly interview, essentially revealed that his wife is out of the picture by the beginning of the movie:
My name is Dr. Henry Pym. I’m an entomologist. I’m also a physicist and I discovered in 1963, a way, a serum to reduce a human being to the size of ant maintaining the strength. Not only that, but I was able to find a way to communicate with the ants. But unfortunately during this process, a tragic personal accident happened with my wife, my daughter, Evangeline, Hope. So I’ve had to pass my powers and strengths onto a mentor.
Granted, this doesn’t rule out a Wasp appearing: Hank Pym doesn’t have a daughter in current Marvel continuity, just a son via a Skrull impersonator who knocked up Tigra (don’t ask.) But it does seem to rule out the Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, which will substantially irritate fans.
Why would Marvel excise a character beloved by their fanbase and one of the founding members of the Avengers, not to mention one many associate with the team? Well, there’s one rather glaring reason we can think of:
Yeah, part of the reason they’re just skipping over Hank entirely and making Scott Lang their Ant-Man is that he’s mentally unstable and a domestic abuser, and Janet is largely defined by Hank, the loving husband who, uh, experiments on her with radical genetic therapies and untested technology. Yeesh, Hank, stop taking good husband tips from Reed Richards.
And to be honest, as beloved as the Wasp is as a character… she’s useless in the movies. She can get tiny, fly, and shoot electric blasts out of her hands, and the Avengers already has a superheroine who is technically mortal but can go hand-to-hand with alien invaders and survive. Granted, Janet is also one of the few Avengers who can solve a problem other than by punching it, and she can grow to enormous size in a pinch, but the Janet Van Dyne Mysteries don’t sync well with the Avengers punching things on the big screen.
In short, instead of dealing with the potential issues involved in injecting mental illness and domestic abuse into a string of action movies, Marvel has chosen to anger a bunch of nerds who will go see the movies anyway. Eh, maybe she’ll get her own TV series. We’d watch the Janet Van Dyne Mysteries.
Will anger? It already has a hash tag: #JanetVanCrime
After #FireRickRemender I kind of took a sabbatical from comics nerd outrage on Twitter.
What about a prequel?
I was thinking the same thing. This leaves it open for some old stuff maybe from after Capt America took place involving Daddy Stark.
Any girl who takes a punch labeled “WHAK” gets what she deserves.
Where were the #JanetVanCrime people when the Wasp was killed off in two books in the same month? Where were the hash tags when she was shown, on panel, being eaten alive by the Blob? I should stop now before my nerd rage gets out of control. I’ll stuff myself into this locker…
They weren’t caring because no one came up with a trendy hashtag and twitter outrage is basically just a meme.
Ugh, I forgot about that Blob thing.
Ultimatum was the last Ultimate comic I bought. Except for Ultimate Spider-Man, which continues to be good. But Ultimatum was just horrible.
Jebus, could I have typed ultimate more times there?
I was thinking about the Blob thing, wonder what the big deal was, lots of people got eaten in all of the Marvel Zombies runs.
Then the memories came back.
Because people die in comics all the time and it almost never takes?
@cyber Pilate Part of the reason is asocial media. It is a part of everyday life. It also doubles as one big, fat message board. There probably was outrage about Janet dying in Ultimatum and Secret Invasion, but that was contained on message boards for comic book sites.
Eh, I can do without her. She was one of the original fridge girls, with the aforementioned, ahem, issues, and from what I remember, her main role was “fashion female”.
I’d rather them give a better female character a role, or hell, create one. Make Hope an even better Wasp.
Oh, man, the comics from the ’60s. Janet did more to set back feminism than Phyllis Schafly.
Dudes, it was the ’60s. Women in comics were ridiculous.
@cyber Pilate Wasp’s greatest enemies, in order:
1. Birds
2. Hank
3. Vogue.
Come on, that’s embarrassing, even by the standards of the ’60s.
@Dan Seitz Jean Grey was nothing more than eye candy for the X-Men and Susan Storm was practically (and literally) invisible. Early heroines were iffy in general.
And while being small and wingy isn’t the best power evar, she did go on USO tours and went on to lead the Avengers during one of their most popular eras. I’m not saying she’s as flashy as other heroes, but she’s pretty cool in the annals of comic history.
or the plot of the movie is Hank getting Scott to save Janet from something like the negative zone or whatever. just a thought.
That would be nice, but it sure sounds like she’s dead.
Good point. Man, people do love to prejudge movies before we’ve ever seen them! #GiveMoviesaChance
“But unfortunately during this process, a tragic personal accident happened with my wife, my daughter, Evangeline, Hope.”
His wife is his daughter? Forget it Scott, it’s China Town.
I just assumed Hope was gonna either be Wasp, or hinted at that she will eventually be. This way we can have a Wasp Lang’s age.
To keep everyone in the loop, Wasp/Janet is alive in comics. In 2012, it was revealed that Janet just shrank down to the Microverse, where she ended up fighting a war. After returning to normal, she became a part of Uncanny Avengers by fan-loved/fan-hated writer Rick Remender. And hooked up with Alex Summers/Havok.
Unless we’re talking the Ultimate universe, where she was killed by a guy who’s superpower was being so f***ing fat he had his own gravitational field. Who ate her.
Also, really? They ripped off Sword of the Atom? I missed that part.