In case you haven’t noticed, Dr. Mehmet Oz is creepy AF. He is also generally full of sh*t. Yes, those are official diagnoses from some of his peers. The TV show quack, who has long been known for his questionable medical advice, is taking a break from weirding out TV viewers to instead make voters in the state of Pennsylvania uncomfortable. And he did a great job of it with this short clip, which is presented with very little context, but really: is much context needed?

While being interviewed by Fox News, Dr. Oz assured voters that he never wants to let them down. “So when you go to bed at night, and put your head on that soft pillow, you know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him.”

Oz: When you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you’ll know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him pic.twitter.com/M1lkJgqzmU — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2022

Even if we put aside the illeism, there are still many questions here. Chief among them: Is Oz in bed with us in this scenario? Never mind, we don’t want to know the answer. But plenty of other people were just as creeped out by his political pitch.

Is it illegal to offer sexual favors in exchange for votes? https://t.co/wcNmLBWpyv — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) May 17, 2022

Leave and never come back? https://t.co/NSPd2rzHeZ — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 17, 2022

In bed with me?! AAAARRRGGGGHHHHHH!

I’d like him to jump out the window. Creep. https://t.co/PR3npJNnvN — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 17, 2022

BAD TOUCH BAD TOUCH https://t.co/xvMqwhsrKD — Julian Sanchez (@normative) May 17, 2022

Get the eff out of my bed?? https://t.co/vwXyVfKHZB — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 17, 2022

Prove this isn’t a Michael Scott quote. https://t.co/01iKhJFfID — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) May 17, 2022

Um . . . you didn’t think through what you said before you said it, did you?! https://t.co/QGzVidi6nd — ChuckUFarley (@ChuckUF06228465) May 17, 2022