‘Dracula Untold’ Is The First Movie In The ‘Universal Monsters’ Reboot

Previously, we told you about the upcoming Universal Monsters reboot, where Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, the Wolf Man, and probably Abbott and Costello would have a shared universe. So, basically, Van Helsing, but trying not to suck. It looks to be that Dracula Untold is both the first movie and trying to solve that Van Helsing problem, and doing a good job with both.

Mostly we say this because it’s a movie with swordfights and Dracula beating an army to death with his bare hands, including one fight in a pile of silver coins that looks so ridiculous, it got its own featurette. Still, it’s interesting it was chosen to launch this Universal Monsters shared universe, since apparently that wasn’t the original idea, according to producer Alissa Philips:

I was really excited to be part of that. When we started out we weren’t [part of the series], but then we found out that they were going to do it. Working with Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan who are very much a part of creating The Mummy and the other ones…it’s been fun to be a part of that.

So, basically, Universal will tack on a mummy or something at the end of the movie. Honestly, I sort of hope they go period with all these movies. Let’s have Drac and the Mummy fighting each other during the Renaissance, Frankenstein stumbling across the Gill Man in the 1700s Amazon, and the Wolf Man sniffing out the Invisible Man in the 1890s. It’ll be a lot more interesting than a monster team-up movie.