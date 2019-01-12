Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has called a lot of people a lot of names, especially during his wrestling career, but he insists he did not call millennials “snowflakes.” The actor, wrestler, and all-around nice guy denied that an apparent interview with a UK news outlet ever happened after he was quoted as accusing people of being too sensitive.
On Friday, the UK news outlet Daily Star published an “exclusive” with Johnson, who was critical of people being too sensitive to the words of others. Johnson apparently used the term “snowflake” to describe millennials who are “looking for a reason to be offended.”
“People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want.
“That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”
The story circulated most of the day Friday, with conservative news outlets in particular relishing a major celebrity maligning a generation with the same tired narratives about progressive-minded people being too sensitive. But Friday evening, Johnson said on Instagram that the “exclusive” interview simply never happened.
The Star is a notorious tabloid with a history of publishing fake stories (again, it’s a tabloid). The only scandal here is that anyone was reporting on this seriously in the first place (at the very least, given the Sun’s history, they should’ve reached out to Mr. Rock for confirmation first).
The right wing is desperate for validation of their desire to say and do horrendous, cruel and vile things without consequence or criticism. They say they’re champions of masculinity, but in reality they’re fragile gatekeepers of their own perceived emasculation by a progressing world.
Oh and a millennial is anyone born between 1981-1996, so if you’re in your 30s right now, you’re one of them, dipshits.
“relishing a major celebrity maligning a generation with the same tired narratives about progressive-minded people being too sensitive.”
The Rock has no recollection of saying that.
Dwayne Johnson didnt say that; but I bet The Rock did.
It doesn’t matter what your name is ! Cause imma name you snowflake !
I wouldn’t worry too much about it. The Daily Star is a Fucking Comic. It’s usual headlines are about Reality TV Stars having their Tits fall out in public places. It’s tomorrow’s fish and chips paper.
DJ: Guys, I don’t like to criticize. I’m all about peaceful discourse.
The things he was quoted as saying aren’t even offensive. Even in the alleged interview, he basically says he is cool with gay marriage etc.
If he’d just admitted to saying it, it would blow over before his next movie. The interview better be false because he is now fucked if a recording pops up. The coverup will be way worse than the “crime” if he’s lying.
