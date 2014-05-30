‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Has A Final Trailer With Less Tom Cruise Face-Shooting

#Emily Blunt #Edge of Tomorrow #Tom Cruise #Trailers
Senior Contributor
05.30.14 2 Comments

We freely admit, we’ve been joking about Tom Cruise’s repeated death as the selling point of this movie perhaps a little too much. Either way, the marketing team has decided to de-emphasize that part in favor of the inevitable love story this movie will have for the bored girlfriends all marketing teams believe attend action movies.

If you somehow thought Emily Blunt wasn’t going to die horribly in the third act of this movie, well, this trailer is probably going to force you to face reality. Also, somehow they found a worse pop song than the low-key dubstep for the first one:

It’s a little annoying that they’re going with the cliched dead girlfriend angle. Come on, can’t the girlfriend survive just once in a movie like this? At least she gets to beat the ever-loving crap out of Tom Cruise before she checks out of the movie.

Either way, we’ll still see this. Early word is actually pretty good, and Doug Liman, while utterly crazy, always delivers a fun action movie. And we do admit, seeing Tom Cruise get hit by a truck, while running, is a key selling point.

Video via ENI

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emily Blunt#Edge of Tomorrow#Tom Cruise#Trailers
TAGSEdge of TomorrowEMILY BLUNTrun awayTOM CRUISEtom cruise go splatTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP