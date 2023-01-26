For months, Donald Trump has been calling one of his former employees racist things. That person is Elaine Chao, and she wasn’t only the former president’s secretary of transportation, who quit the day after the Jan. 6 riot. She’s also married to Mitch McConnell, one of his many, many sworn enemies (though one definitely in the upper rung). Chao has refused to comment specifically on it, as racist taunts don’t deserve added attention. But Trump’s been dropping racist taunts so long she finally feels she has to say something.

Since October, Trump has taken to calling his former employee “Coco Chow.” Sometimes he insinuates she’s taking orders from China. (This is to say nothing of him still calling COVID the “China flu.”) Last month, Chao sort of addressed Trump’s continued racism, telling a CNN reporter that it’s “helpful if the media does not repeat” his bigoted slurs. But in a statement to Politico, Chao decided to elaborate.

“When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation,” Chao said. “He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”

In the meantime, Meta is working on unbanning the racist ex-president from both Facebook and Instagram after some two years. Trump is planning on holding his first rally in ages this weekend, but his team has had a bear of a time finding significant GOP players to attend it. Being openly racist probably isn’t helping, much less on top of all his other problems.

