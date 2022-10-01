Donald Trump clapping
Getty Image
Viral

Trump Was Torched For ‘Ridiculously Racist’ Attack On Mitch McConnell’s Wife (That Also Featured Thinly-Veiled Violent Rhetoric, Of Course)

TwitterContributing Writer

Right now, Donald Trump seems to be as cornered as he’s ever been, and when he thinks he’s screwed, that’s when he really lashes out. On Friday night, that’s what he did. While most people were out and about, he was on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, trashing Mitch McConnell, spewing both thinly veiled violent rhetoric and straight-up racism.

The former president’s latest meltdown came after his successor, Joe Biden, signed into law a bill that would avert a government shutdown, at least through mid-December, as well as one that sent aid to Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

“Is McConnell approving all of these trillions of dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them,” Trump steamed on Truth Social, “or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the country down with him?”

Trump then ramped things up. “He has a DEATH WISH,” he wrote. And if that weren’t enough, he threw in some racism as well: “Must immediately seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

It’s not the first time Trump has slammed Chao. In late August, he called her “crazy,” prompted an extremely brief response from her husband.

That Trump managed to cram violent rhetoric and bigotry into a mere two sentences did not go unnoticed, even from fellow conservatives.

And from others as well.

Others pointed out his typo.

Others pointed out that McConnell and Chao are responsible for Trump becoming president.

And some hated that Trump is such a menace that he can make people feel genuinely bad for them.

Trump’s “ridiculously” racist post comes mere days after various reports from New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s new tell-all about him, which included the claim that he liked to brag about not using the same toilet as his predecessor, Barack Obama.

×