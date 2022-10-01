Right now, Donald Trump seems to be as cornered as he’s ever been, and when he thinks he’s screwed, that’s when he really lashes out. On Friday night, that’s what he did. While most people were out and about, he was on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, trashing Mitch McConnell, spewing both thinly veiled violent rhetoric and straight-up racism.

Elaine Chao was Trump’s Secretary of Transportation for 4 years and he just called her the ridiculously racist nickname “Coco Chow.” Yes…you are a racist if you still support this broken asshole. https://t.co/ruZjzxVHEL — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 30, 2022

The former president’s latest meltdown came after his successor, Joe Biden, signed into law a bill that would avert a government shutdown, at least through mid-December, as well as one that sent aid to Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

“Is McConnell approving all of these trillions of dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them,” Trump steamed on Truth Social, “or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the country down with him?”

Trump then ramped things up. “He has a DEATH WISH,” he wrote. And if that weren’t enough, he threw in some racism as well: “Must immediately seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

It’s not the first time Trump has slammed Chao. In late August, he called her “crazy,” prompted an extremely brief response from her husband.

That Trump managed to cram violent rhetoric and bigotry into a mere two sentences did not go unnoticed, even from fellow conservatives.

Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States seeking to incite violence against the minority leader of the United States Senate and launching a racist verbal attack on the leader's wife. pic.twitter.com/J7n1Rprolb — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) October 1, 2022

Look, I think the gross bigotry, stupidity, dishonesty, and demagoguery of this is obvious on so many levels and I’m embarrassed for the country. But, because no one else will, I feel I have to point out he also misspelled advice. pic.twitter.com/mCiFZ82hgt — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 1, 2022

And from others as well.

1) is this a death threat against McConnell?

2) it’s definitely a racist nickname against his wife

3) lest we forget, Elaine Chao was a member of Trump’s cabinet, he picked her! https://t.co/EN8fzYGnoO — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 1, 2022

I am no fan of Elaine Chao That doesn’t make me OK with the fact that Trump used a racist nickname for her That he used vicious racist slurs for Covid That his hatred has gotten Asian Americans killed and beaten simply for Asian MAGA is the rebranded Ku Klux Klan — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 1, 2022

I hate Trump’s racist attacks on Elaine Chao. It’s truly disgusting. And I almost feel sorry for Mitch McConnell. But then I remember he’s Mitch McConnell. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 1, 2022

Trump used to like Elaine Chao — appointed her to run @USDOT, did nothing when concerns were raised about her mixing family China business with work — but turned on her when she quit in the wake of January 6. https://t.co/QCCLCIHMqw — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) October 1, 2022

Trump’s dog whistle to extremists focused on McConnell & his wife Elaine Chao (calling her Coco Chow) is dangerous & racist. Not surprising since he used terms like Kung Flu & China Virus while the world battled a pandemic. Chao stood up to him back then—he’s clearly still mad. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 1, 2022

Ask every single Republican if they’re ok with Trump making a racist joke of Elaine Chao’s name. Get them on the record. https://t.co/aP8OTWuRfO — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) October 1, 2022

Others pointed out his typo.

It’s a pity that Donald’s death threat to Mitch McConnell and racism toward Elaine Chao are distracting from the fact that the illiterate buffoon doesn’t know the difference between advice & advise: pic.twitter.com/0mD7TPCveL — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 1, 2022

The McConnells knew who he was and they enabled it. Elaine Chao joined his cabinet and didn’t resign until about 2 seconds before midnight of Trump’s attempted coup. Then Mitch did everything he could to make sure he got away with it. Screw those people. They are trash. https://t.co/DInr6CUlhN — Goodie Howell (@Gooddoghowell) October 1, 2022

Others pointed out that McConnell and Chao are responsible for Trump becoming president.

As Agolf Twitler is now sending out death threats against Moscow Mitch McConnell, your reminder that Mitch and his equally evil corrupt wife Elaine Chao helped to create that demon. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 1, 2022

And some hated that Trump is such a menace that he can make people feel genuinely bad for them.

I hate Trump for many reasons but today, I especially hate him for making me feel bad for Mitch McConnell and his wife, (and Trump's hand-picked Secretary of Transportation), Elaine Chao. Even if it was only for a brief moment. I will never forgive him for that. https://t.co/TEH5n3Dfji — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 1, 2022

Trump’s “ridiculously” racist post comes mere days after various reports from New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s new tell-all about him, which included the claim that he liked to brag about not using the same toilet as his predecessor, Barack Obama.