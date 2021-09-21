Since leaving office in January, former president Donald Trump has been angry with a lot of people. But one of them he hates more than most: Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader who lost his Majority position in part thanks to Trump. He’s been trashing him for the better part of 2021. But recently he’s been reportedly taking things next level.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has been hitting the phones, reaching out to allies in an attempt to “depose” McConnell, who has been in the Senate since 1985 and been a Republican leader since 2007. Alas, so far there are reportedly no takers. Even Senator Tommy Tuberville, one of Trump’s closest confidants in Congress, reportedly said, “Naw, I’m not going to get in that fight.”

The rift between Trump and McConnell didn’t begin until the end of the former’s one term. Though he didn’t vote to convict Trump after his second impeachment, he did come out for him in strong terms over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.” McConnell said shortly after the Senate acquitted Trump. “The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

Then again, by ordering Republican senators to acquit Trump, he ensured he could run again in 2024. And he still made an enemy. Since then, Trump has pelted him with verbal abuse, calling him “dour, sullen, and unsmiling,” declaring him “the most overrated man in politics,” and saying, “He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will.” But for now, McConnell’s future is safe. For now.

(WSJ)