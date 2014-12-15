‘Elf On The Shelf’ May Condition Kids To Accept Surveillance, According To Professor

Elf on the Shelf is supposedly a great way to get your kids to STFU and do what they’re told for the month of December, as I’ve learned in recent years thanks to the parents I know on Facebook. However, one University of Ontario professor claims that something more nefarious might be going on: we might be unknowingly conditioning our kids to accept a 1984-esque police state. THANKS OBAMA.
Laura Pinto, a digital technology professor for the University of Ontario’s Institute of Technology, published a paper titled “Who’s the Boss,” which discusses “Elf on the Shelf and the normalization of surveillance.” From EAG news:
“You’re teaching (kids) a bigger lesson, which is that it’s OK for other people to spy on you and you’re not entitled to privacy,” she tells the Toronto Star.
She calls the elf “an external form of non-familial surveillance,” and says it’s potentially conditioning children to accept the state acting that way, too.
“If you grow up thinking it’s cool for the elves to watch me and report back to Santa, well, then it’s cool for the NSA to watch me and report back to the government,” according to Pinto.
I’m no parent, but training your kids to succumb to a police state seems like a small price to pay for a few weeks of goddamn peace and quiet once a year. Irish up your coffee a little more than usual this morning, Elf on the Shelf moms, you’ve earned it.
A little late to the party aren’t they? We’ve been told Santa watches us for 50+ years now. No one found it weird that an old bearded man watched kids all the time and invades homes at night while everyone is sleeping?
We don’t do elf on a shelf at my house, not for the acceptance of surveillance thing, that I honestly never thought about. Those things are just fucking creepy, seriously have you seen them? It looks like every pre capture photo of a serial killer I’ve ever seen.
I don’t find it creepy. What I don’t like is forgetting to move it before I go to bed and having to get up in the middle of the night, stubbing my toe on something, before my 5 year old wakes up.
I hate this fucking thing. I hate that my wife puts it out and I hate that my kids still react to it. It’s a bullshit made up fucking story to try and shoehorn a tradition into my family and I resent it.
I have since the day my fucking aunt sent us one and my wife fucking put it out to placate her. So much fucking hate for that elf.
I don’t even hate it because it conditions kids for surveilance state, as pointed out “Santa”‘s been doing that shit for far longer.
Goddamned elf. I cannot wait for my kids to figure it out. Once the heartbreak is over, I’m going to delight in putting that fucking thing in a box and never looking at it again.
Don’t put it in a box, burn it, do a Raiders of the Lost Ark recreation.
But why?
People posting daily Elf on the shelf updates to Facebook is another reason I avoid facebook as often as possible.