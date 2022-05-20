Elon Musk has long since reached the point where his antics rise above his actual actions (or non-actions) when it comes to news stories (and his responses) about him. Over the past few days alone, he’s been compared to the MyPillow guy for melting down over not voting for Democrats ever again. And the Tesla/SpaceX CEO been trolling the Twitter CEO while apparently doing plenty to undo the Twitter deal, but Twitter won’t let him back out of that multi-billion dollar transaction, so that mess will continue.

There’s another mess afoot, too, involving allegations first reported by Business Insider. The publication relayed word (which could be reliance upon hearsay) from the friend of a flight attendant who did contract work for SpaceX. Reportedly, SpaceX dealt with a 2018 sexual misconduct claim (against Musk) with a $250,000 payoff. From the Insider report:

The attendant worked as a member of the cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, according to interviews and documents obtained by Insider. The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend.

Elon did not respond to Insider’s request for comment on the report, but he’s been tweeting a lot about the report. Most prominently, he resurrected his March 2021 wish, for which he tweeted, “”If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.” Fast forward to May 2022, and he’s pleased to let the banal joke live: “Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect.”

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. 🤣 https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Presumably, Elon’s joking about an “elongated” state after Insider reported that he “exposed his genitals” and wanted the flight attendant to “do more” after she showed up to give him a massage. These allegations are reportedly referenced in a “declaration” and “email correspondence” viewed by Insider, although the documents in question have not been made public.

And Elon is pushing back while tweeting that “[t]he attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

According to New York Post (which published tweet screencaps), Musk accused the “friend” of the flight attendant of being a “far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind.” He also tweeted “a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ — describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public.” He added, “She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Also on Twitter: a Musk tweet that reads, “In my 30 year career, including the entire MeToo era, there’s nothing to report, but, as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech to Twitter & vote Republican, suddenly there is…”

They began brewing attacks of all kinds as soon as the Twitter acquisition was announced. In my 30 year career, including the entire MeToo era, there’s nothing to report, but, as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech to Twitter & vote Republican, suddenly there is … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

A few days ago, Elon predicted that the “[p]olitical attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months.”

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Not to downplay any seriousness of the allegations mentioned above, but man, I have to wonder if Elon Musk ever sleeps. It sounds exhausting to be him, but he has enough energy for jokes.

(Via Business Insider & New York Post)