After learning that Tesla being knocked off the S&P 100 ESG list for a litany of violations, Elon Musk had a total meltdown on Twitter, the social media platform he apparently no longer wants to buy, but may be forced to purchase anyway. During his weird, conspiratorial rant, Musk claimed that he’s the target of “political attacks” before vowing to never vote for the Democratic Party ever again.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” Musk tweeted. “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

Clearly, Musk is attempting to blame Democrats for Tesla being pulled from the ESG list and not the actual reasons for this year’s exclusion, which are not great. Specifically, Tesla’s infamous autopilot feature, which has been the cause of several headline-making accidents. Via Bloomberg:

The index provider also cited concerns related to working conditions and the firm’s handling of an investigation into deaths and injuries linked to its driver-assistance systems. A lack of low-carbon strategy and codes of business conduct also counted against Elon Musk’s company, it said.

Of course, none of those reasons were mentioned during Musk’s meltdown. Instead, he railed against the “leftist agenda” and essentially accused the ESG of being “woke.” It was enough of a wild tangent, that Mike Lindell started trending as Musk was compared to the maniacal MyPillow CEO, who also has a penchant for going on wild rants about leftist forces conspiring against him and his best pal Donald Trump.

You can see Musk being hilariously compared to Lindell below:

.@elonmusk is rapidly becoming the Mike Lindell of EV manufacturers. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) May 18, 2022

Breaking: Mike Lindell and Elon Musk announce they are merging their companies to form MyShillow — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 19, 2022

Mike Lindell sees Elon Musk losing money in the name of Trump and is jealous AF. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 19, 2022

Still working on the short story KING INCEL – the transformation of Elon Musk into Mike Lindell shall soon be complete #ElonMusk #KingIncel #amwriting pic.twitter.com/bZipC8zDEL — Stephen Moran (@smoran26) May 19, 2022

So @ElonMusk is just Mike Lindell with a DIFFERENT amateur haircut? https://t.co/yIpo2pNQQS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 19, 2022

Poor Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter to make Liberals stop calling him the new Mike Lindell. 🤣🤣🤣 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 19, 2022

The only difference between Elon Musk and Mike Lindell at this point is that Musk can afford the lawsuits. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) May 19, 2022

The difference between Elon Musk & Mike Lindell is that what Lindell sells you won't kill you, on autopilot. — bad websites (@badwebsites) May 19, 2022

(Via Bloomberg)