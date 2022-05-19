Elon Musk
Getty Image
Elon Musk Is Being Called ‘The New Mike Lindell’ After His Meltdown About Never Voting For Democrats Again

After learning that Tesla being knocked off the S&P 100 ESG list for a litany of violations, Elon Musk had a total meltdown on Twitter, the social media platform he apparently no longer wants to buy, but may be forced to purchase anyway. During his weird, conspiratorial rant, Musk claimed that he’s the target of “political attacks” before vowing to never vote for the Democratic Party ever again.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” Musk tweeted. “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

Clearly, Musk is attempting to blame Democrats for Tesla being pulled from the ESG list and not the actual reasons for this year’s exclusion, which are not great. Specifically, Tesla’s infamous autopilot feature, which has been the cause of several headline-making accidents. Via Bloomberg:

The index provider also cited concerns related to working conditions and the firm’s handling of an investigation into deaths and injuries linked to its driver-assistance systems. A lack of low-carbon strategy and codes of business conduct also counted against Elon Musk’s company, it said.

Of course, none of those reasons were mentioned during Musk’s meltdown. Instead, he railed against the “leftist agenda” and essentially accused the ESG of being “woke.” It was enough of a wild tangent, that Mike Lindell started trending as Musk was compared to the maniacal MyPillow CEO, who also has a penchant for going on wild rants about leftist forces conspiring against him and his best pal Donald Trump.

You can see Musk being hilariously compared to Lindell below:

(Via Bloomberg)

