Elon Musk Is Being Destroyed For Picking A Fight With A Satirical Website Over Stolen Memes — And Losing

One of the great moments in Twitter history was the time Russell Crowe was not having any of Clickhole‘s rubbish. After The Onion spin-off website published a fake quote from the Master and Commander star as part of their “They Said What?!” series, Crowe tweeted, “@Clickhole what is this rubbish? Where does that quote from?” Beautiful.

Elon Musk v. Hard Drive is no Russell Crowe v. Clickhole.

Over the weekend, The Onion of video games called out the Tesla founder for posting a picture from one of the site’s articles without attribution. “hey i’ll give u a horse if u stop cropping our name off our articles,” @HardDriveMag tweeted, a reference to Musk reportedly offering a SpaceX flight attendant a horse in exchange for an erotic massage. Musk (who thinks of himself as a memelord even though he’s more of a meme lifter) replied, “Well, if you make something that looks like a meme & someone (not me) crops off your name, so it goes. Also, this is only a 6/10 meme, so maybe step down from that high horse! The selfless art of anonymous meme creators is something to be admired.”

Hard Drive fired back by asking for Musk’s thoughts on an article with the headline “Elon Musk Admits He Wants to Travel to Mars Because No One Hates Him There Yet,” to which the real-life Kendall Roy tweeted, “Less funny than SNL on a bad day. This could make a drunk person sober. Try harder!” Musk really set himself up here.

Musk deleted the original meme and got buried. To paraphrase Russell Crowe, we are entertained.

(Via Hard Drive)

