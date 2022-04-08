Elon Musk doesn’t “do” subtle. His cars make fart noises (much to the delight of Ted Cruz), he’s in a dick-shaped measuring contest with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, and he challenged Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight with the “stakes” being Ukraine, not to mention all the “lit” Twitter memes and 420 jokes. So, naturally, Musk went all out for the opening party of Tesla’s $1 billion Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

Over 15,000 people were invited to the “Cyber Rodeo,” which featured “a large, open warehouse with a bar and a wide and unusual selection of amusements. There was live music, carnival games, drink and snack stations, and at least half a dozen food trucks and dancers on rollerblades — and even a mechanical bull, a tattoo parlor, and a petting zoo,” the Austin American-Statesman reports. Also, Harrison Ford was there.

Watching two of my favorite people exchange words @elonmusk and #HarrisonFord ! 🙌🏼

Thanks for the awesome show tonight at #CyberRodeo #GigaTexas pic.twitter.com/poDTCVVCMJ — Sofiaan Fraval (@Sofiaan) April 8, 2022

Musk, wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses, proclaimed that the Gigafactory is “taller than the Burj Khalifa,” and that 194 billion hamsters could fit inside the building. Meanwhile outside the factory, there was a drone show, complete with a “doge.” The Cyber Rodeo was an undeniable spectacle, but as Jalopnik tells it, it signified nothing:

Yet, for all the screaming fans and callbacks to the early days of the company Elon did not found, the big keynote speech lacked one key component: Any new information. The keynote began with Elon driving to the stage in an early Tesla Roadster, while “Still D.R.E.” blared through the building’s PA like a moment from Office Space. That led to some history of the Tesla brand, its origins in Menlo Park, and its current lineup of “the most expensive joke in the world.” Cue applause.

The better comparison than Office Space might be Kendall Roy’s vanity project birthday party from the most recent season of Succession. Would it really surprise anyone if Musk demanded a “to the moon” playlist with all bangers all the time?

Elon Musk's epic entrance to his cyber rodeo party last night 🤠 pic.twitter.com/rR9ERiLwqX — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) April 8, 2022

(Via the Statesman)