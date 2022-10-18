Elon Musk can’t seem to stand by his memes lately. In the past 24 hours, the theoretical future owner of Twitter has deleted two tweets involving him partnering up with Kanye West, the theoretical future owner of Parler. The latest example arrived Tuesday when Musk fired off meme figuring Trump, West, and himself as the Three Musketeers. In the photo, the three of them are crossing swords with the words Truth Social, Parler, and X, Musk’s proposed social media platform that will envelop Twitter. In the caption, Musk wrote, “In retrospect, it was inevitable.”

However, according to Mediaite, Musk only left the tweet up for an hour before deleting his cute little meme. You can see a screencap below:

As noted earlier, this isn’t the first time that Musk has run from one of his memes. A day earlier, he reacted to the news of Kanye purchasing Parler by posting a Dragon Ball Z meme of the two of them together. In a follow-up tweet, Musk teased “Fun times ahead!!” before deleting both. But again, the internet is forever:

Musk posted this and deleted lol pic.twitter.com/JwHJ6FMcGJ — Goat Capital (@TradesalotSir) October 17, 2022

As for why Musk would tie himself to West following his recent antisemitic remarks that even Musk himself said was “concerning,” the answer is pretty simple: attention. Lots and lots of attention. Musk is a well-known troll on social media, and in recent days, he’s been dangerously dabbling in serious topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In short, if making memes where he teams up with Trump and Kanye will get people talking about Elon Musk, Elon Musk is going to do it.

(Via Mediaite)