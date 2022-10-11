After months of uncertainty regarding the future of Twitter’s ownership, earlier this month, Elon Musk reportedly agreed to buy the social media company for the original $44-billion purchase price. Now he’s getting a jump on keeping the platform clean, as he’s apparently talked to Kanye West about a recent controversial tweet.

For context, on October 8, West was restricted from Instagram after making comments about Jewish people. So, he returned to Twitter later that day, and Musk tweeted at him, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” However, Ye’s Twitter comeback was short-lived, as he quickly got suspended from that platform after a tweet in which he said he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

In the wake of all that, Musk apparently reached out to West, as Musk tweeted yesterday (October 10), “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

It’s been a busy past week or so for West, so much so that he decided to chronicle it himself with a 30-minute documentary, titled Last Week. Among many other things, the film features some new music and a video of West in a meeting with Adidas executives, where he seemingly shows them pornography.