Elon Musk Was Apparently Convinced Grimes Is A Simulation He Made Up

Sometimes, a couple can gel together so well it seems almost like they were made for each other. Apparently, for Elon Musk, though, he was actually convinced his former flame Grimes — with whom he shares two children, X Æ A-12 Musk and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — really was a simulation he’d created in his mind, according to author Devin Gordon in a new docuseries about the Tesla CEO for the BBC. In The Elon Musk Show via Cosmopolitan, Gordon tells interviewers that Grimes agreed with his oddball theory, which stemmed from their similar interests and sense of humor.

“She [Grimes] told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” he said. That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him… Her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented.”

Considering that Grimes is basically the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” trope personified and Musk has displayed tendencies some might describe as “narcisssistic,” this bears out.