How are things going at Twitter? Not great, Bob!

That’s the kind of meme you may no longer see on Twitter, because Twitter might not exist this time next week. Hundreds of employees have reportedly resigned after Tony Stark cosplayer Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum: make Twitter “extremely hardcore” with “long hours at high intensity,” or quit and get three months of severance.

“Inside the company’s Slack, a mass resignation effectively occurred after Musk’s 5pm deadline for employees to arrive at a decision passed. Hundreds of staffers appear to have called it quits,” CNN reported. “Employees flooded the ‘#social-watercooler’ channel with the salute emoji, indicating that they had chosen not to sign Musk’s pledge. A similar series of events unfolded in the Slack channel earlier this month as Musk eliminated roughly 50% of the company’s then 7,500-person workforce.” A poll found that 73 percent of “people associated with Twitter” preferred the severance package.

How did Musk respond to the exodus? By posting dank memes, naturally.

Ligma Johnson refers to Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson, a pair of “pranksters” who pretended to be fired from Twitter, even though they never worked there. Musk called it “one of the best trolls ever,” and tweeted that it’s “important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”

Musk also replied to frequent target Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she thanked “all the workers at Twitter. You all built a vital place for connection and deserved so much better. Millions of people appreciate the space you built and the hard work that went into it.” He replied, in the most condescending tone imaginable, “You’re welcome.”

You’re welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

On the bright side, at least comedy is now legal on whatever is left of Twitter.

(Via CNN)