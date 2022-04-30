Since buying Twitter, billionaire and questionable automaker Elon Musk has been on a tear. His tweets, already dodgy, have somehow gotten even more awkward. (Still, at least he’s ignoring Lauren Boebert.) On Friday, he decided to try his hand at trolling lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with deeply uncomfortable results.

🤷🏽‍♀️ like I said, ego problems https://t.co/IpyCkMadP8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2022

As per Insider, AOC had fired off a tweet dragging a billionaire who control social media. “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she wrote.

But which social media company-owning billionaire was she taking to task? Musk appeared to think it was him, and since he already has a history of tweeting weird things to Democratic lawmakers, he did it again. “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” he wrote back.

In a since-deleted tweet, AOC responded that it wasn’t him she was subtweeting. “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” she wrote.

She later wrote about Musk for real, tweeting, alongside a shrug emoji, “like I said, ego problems.”

Since Musk’s purchase of Twitter was cleared last week, Republicans have wondered if he’ll reinstate multiple banned accounts, most notably the one belonging to a certain former president. Musk has confirmed what he’ll do, but given how many right-leaning tweets he’s been making of late, it must really be a question of when.

(Via Insider)