Elon Musk has been king of Twitter for over a month now, and it’s going great. Soon as he took over, bigoted slurs skyrocketed. Advertisers have fled. Nice people have left while banned annoyances are back. A fair amount of grim intel from inside the Musk era has leaked to the press, and now free speech absolutist has a solution to stop that: sue any whistle blowers.

NEW: Elon Musk is threatening to sue Twitter employees who leak confidential information to the press. He's asking staffers to sign a pledge indicating they've understood. Here's the email: — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 10, 2022

“This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages,” Musk reportedly told staff in an email that was, well, leaked to Journalist Zoe Schiffer

In the email, Musk said slip-ups were understandable “but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media” about the inner workings of his version of Twitter “will receive the response it deserves.”

Schiffer said she was reluctant to make the email public “as it’s clear Twitter is doing everything it can to catch sources.”

Musk, who is the richest person on the planet, has been on a firing spree ever since he took over. But at least he cleared a very low bar: He’s also against Donald Trump’s demands to shred the Constitution so he can be reinstated as president.

(Via The Daily Beast)