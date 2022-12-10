Elton John is the latest of beloved public figures who have opted to leave Twitter. Many Twitter users have chosen to make a departure from the app following its takeover by Elon Musk. Though John cited the rapid surge of misinformation on the social platform as his reasoning for leaving.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” said John in a tweet. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Back in November, White Stripes vocalist Jack White also announced he was leaving Twitter, saying, “you’ve gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence-inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place,” in an Instagram post directed at Musk.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails revealed he was leaving Twitter, saying, “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.”