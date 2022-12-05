The golden boys of the GOP are fighting again.

After claiming he wouldn’t shy away in an exchange of fisticuffs with Kanye West, Elon Musk is now going after fellow free-speech crusader Donald Trump. The former bros have been feuding a bit since Musk invited Trump back to Twitter, but over the weekend, Musk dragged the twice-impeached president for suggesting the Constitution should be terminated so that he can be declared Commander-in-Chief once more.

On Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social to propose certain articles of the Constitution should be overturned in favor of his election denial claims.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump’s Constitution burning callout came after Musk released the “Twitter Files,” which turned out to be a big nothing burger in terms of “shedding light” on how Twitter handled the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in 2020. But even though Musk failed to deliver on that front, the whole exercise spurred Trump to wage war against our country’s founding document for his own gain, something the Tesla tyrant seemed so appalled by that he just had to tweet about it.

“The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story,” Musk responded to a Fox News post.

The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022

Strong words from a guy who loves to reference the First Amendment without actually understanding its meaning. No word yet on if Trump has seen the tweet, but we imagine the ketchup bottles of Mar-a-Lago are terrified right about now.

