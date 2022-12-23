Elon Musk is (he claims) stepping down as CEO of Twitter after users overwhelmingly voted for him to skedaddle. It’s not clear when he’s out — he says whenever he finds some “foolish” enough to take the gig, which isn’t exactly enticing to potential replacements — but on his way out he still has some more unpopular changes. Last week, when he wasn’t briefly suspending journalists who were critical of him, he introduced an instantly hated new rule banning links to rival social media platforms.

But that was nothing. For the holidays, he gave everyone a gift: Now people can see how many views or “impressions” each tweet received. It’s a great way for people to feel worse about a tweet that’s already not gotten many (or any) likes.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen!” Musk excitedly (or perhaps sadistically) wrote on Christmas Eve Eve Eve. “This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.” He later added, “Meant to say impressions.” (For the record, there was already a way of seeing this intel, but it was hidden under an area one had to click on to see. This puts it right out in the open, for all to see.)

Musk, whose excessively thin skin has become extra apparent over the last month and a half, basically forked over a fortune for a service where masses of people routinely drag him. (At least far right maniacs peddling misinformation adore him — or at least see ways to exploit his neuroses.) As such, it didn’t take long for the reviews to pour in. And they were worse than the ones for the 2019 motion picture Cats.

this "view count" thing is the dumbest feature in twitter history. hey here's the number of people who saw your tweet and completely ignored it. does that make you feel good is that useful to you — largest rodent (@capybaroness) December 22, 2022

pls take away the view count now it’s scary — faye (@fayemikah) December 22, 2022

the view count is genuinely about to ruin mutuals cause if i ask a question and no one replies but that shit got 50 views im killing everyone and myself — zed 🤍 (@eternaIcurse) December 22, 2022

The view count feature combined with switching around the likes and RTs for no reason is so confusing looks like absolute shit pic.twitter.com/b1yNTKXjYe — gaming disorder pawg (@roun_sa_ville) December 22, 2022

For people who aren’t regularly retweeted by larger accounts, the view count will always be smaller (probably much smaller) than their follower count, which arguably makes the platform seem less alive, rather than the opposite. e.g., I have 11k followers and am now demoralized pic.twitter.com/eb995QXy7x — Damon Beres (@dlberes) December 22, 2022

i do NOT want a view count on my tweets. all it does is tell me that most people who saw my tweet didn’t like it. and they all hate me and think i’m a bitch and i’m ugly. — katie (@skatie420) December 22, 2022

Why does every tweet have a view count now. No normal person wants this. Who asked for this. — Trung Lê Capecchi-Nguyễn (@Trungles) December 22, 2022

this view count is the worst thing twitter has ever added holy shit this site is so ugly and depressing — Fraser (@JediNabber) December 22, 2022

Some pointed out that seeing “view counts” — especially measured against how few likes let alone re-tweets a post received — was not great for mental health.

Thanks Twitter, We really needed a VIEW count on our tweets. What a great gift of anxiety and toxicity. — Jowol | Marionette VTuber (@PorcelainMaid) December 22, 2022

why would he add a view count on tweets. why would you ever do that. i don't need that information — cait (@punished_cait) December 22, 2022

seeing view count can not possibly be good for ppls mental health — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) December 22, 2022

There were jokes.

looking at the view count on my tweets.. pic.twitter.com/RjdoBLkw24 — jay (@kendallhosseini) December 22, 2022

watching the view count go up but the likes stay the same pic.twitter.com/kRq5YAoFxD — matt (@mattxiv) December 22, 2022

View Count pic.twitter.com/n8dQUuC0rS — reindeer dames ben flores (@limitlessjest) December 22, 2022

Instead of tweet view count they should just put this pic under every tweet pic.twitter.com/5NPEtYRRrl — 🎅🏼 (@dozygay) December 22, 2022

the view count on tweets looks so embarrassing i feel like this tweet now pic.twitter.com/NGZD1d9MZ5 — léon (@jmkfine) December 22, 2022

The three people who like all my tweets no matter the view count: pic.twitter.com/3qnkmIsmS4 — nemanja (@nemanjaYVR) December 22, 2022

now that elon’s added a view count maybe it’ll help him increase the metrics on the number of times he’s seen his children — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) December 22, 2022

But the consensus was that this was yet another blunder from a guy whose erratic antics are killing his most prized company.