With live television, you never know what’s going to happen, but this year’s Emmy Awards were relatively tame compared to other infamous award show moments that don’t need to be mentioned. But there was one moment where the collective gasp of the audience caused the Emmy producers to re-evaluate the method when it comes to cutting winners off.

John Oliver accepted the Emmy for Scripted Variety Series, and his heartwarming speech included a nod to his pup. “We had the most fantastic dog. She was at my wedding. She got us through a pandemic. She was with us through two pregnancies,” Oliver began, before the swelling music started to overpower him, and we learned what happened to the dog. “Perfect choice of music! We had to say goodbye to her,” he said, much to the audience’s surprise. “I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now — she was an amazing dog,” he joked.

Executive producer Jesse Collins did not know how to handle the situation, “I was like, ‘Oh, take the music down!’ You’re just trying to make a call. And then John Oliver’s dog pops up!” He told Variety.

Collins has since offered an apology to Oliver and his deceased pup. “I apologize to John and his family for playing the music — and the dog,” Collins told TheWrap. “We turned it off at his request and turned it back on when he said he wanted to be played off.” They were able to censor his F-bomb, though.

We can assume that the pup in question is Hoagie, Oliver’s golden lab mix that he had for over a decade. Now, she’s enjoying hoagies in dog heaven, where she will remain interrupted for eternity.

(Via The Wrap)