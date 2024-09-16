All Of The Winners From The (Second) 2024 Emmys

The 76th Emmy Awards are now in full swing with the TV Academy’s second 2024 ceremony. That’s right.

After the 2023 Hollywood strikes, the 75th Emmy Awards last aired (late) in January 2023, and they’re at it again, this time on schedule. Finally, Selena Gomez has been nominated for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and hopefully, she will fare better than how the TV Academy handled Rhea Seehorn‘s Better Call Saul talents earlier this year.

Whether you’re streaming the awards or simply surfing the web, we will keep you updated here on the winners as the show progresses.

Below, you can find the full list of winners in reverse order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold.

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale