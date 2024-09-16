All Of The Winners From The (Second) 2024 Emmys

The 76th Emmy Awards are now in full swing with the TV Academy’s second 2024 ceremony. That’s right.
After the 2023 Hollywood strikes, the 75th Emmy Awards last aired (late) in January 2023, and they’re at it again, this time on schedule. Finally, Selena Gomez has been nominated for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and hopefully, she will fare better than how the TV Academy handled Rhea Seehorn‘s Better Call Saul talents earlier this year.
Whether you’re streaming the awards or simply surfing the web, we will keep you updated here on the winners as the show progresses.
Below, you can find the full list of winners in reverse order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold.
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
—–
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Best Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97