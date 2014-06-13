EndFathersDay Is The 4Chan Joke That Turned Into Typical Twitter Outrage

Thanks to Twitter, it’s hard to tell the difference between things that are real and serious anymore. For example, did you know there’s a guy in Illinois suing his city’s mayor and police department because they arrested him over a parody account? Hell, I don’t even know if that story is real because it’s just impossible to know what’s real or fake anymore. So when #EndFathersDay rocketed to the front page of Twitter’s trends today, it was only reasonable to expect that people were freaking the f*ck out over the idea that feminists were actually trying to develop a movement to end the annual national celebration of patriarchal oppression. Too bad the whole thing’s a big, dumb joke.
Brought to us by the Internet’s greatest pranksters at 4Chan, #EndFathersDay had only one purpose and that was to mock the ever-loving hell out of both feminists and especially people who believe everything they see on the Internet. And even though we know that this thing is a hoax, it’s still going strong and actually moved from 6th on the Trends list to 4th in the time that it took me to string these words together into sentences.
Let’s check out some outrage and/or next level mockery, shall we? Try to decide if each of these Tweets is real or fake, but just know that either way, a ton of people are furious over them.
That’s some damn fine Friday trollin’, Twitter.
I’m not sure who’s worse here, the “feminists” who thought this was serious and a great idea, or the MRA’s who thought this was serious and will now use it as ammo to attack feminism.
“People, settle down, please! You’re both awful!”
All i know is my gut says maybe.
Feminists. Feminists are always worse
Than the MRA? No, dis. MRA are the kiddie version of the KKK with worse fashion sense.
Why would MRA’s be worse when shit like this is proof that they’re right? All /pol/ – and it was /pol/, not /b/ – did was just make a post saying father’s day should be ended, all that shit you’re reading about how 100% of all child abuse is the fault of men, and other such nonsense, that’s all actual people who saw the hashtag and were inspired to share their beliefs on the matter. Quite aside from trending on twitter, it’s in the mainstream press as well:
[touch.latimes.com]
[time.com]
And this happens every. Fucking. Time. Every time they do this, it gets incredibly more ridiculous to the point no-one should be dumb enough to believe it’s parody, yet every time they do one, “feminists” climb out of the woodwork to crank the insanity up to 11, and then we get the anguished cries that it was all a hoax and how evil and misogynistic men are, when the point was that so-called feminists seemingly can’t stop themselves from turning into a lynch mob at the drop of a hat.
This is why Patton Oswalt left the internet, you guise.
People need to go outside and get fresh air.
Never change, /b. Never change.
Is it that time of the month already?
Carly_Jackson’s tweet was by far the best one.
These are all hilarious and if they’re serious, they’re about a thousand times funnier
Fuck, I hope some of these are actually real. That would make them so much funnier.
Nice job /b
end mothers day cause white women drown their kids and blame black men…. sounds stupid right?
Maximum trolling. Well done, 4chan. I can’t believe I said that. *catapults self into sun*
I kinda want to throw my laptop into a lake.
#NotAllHashtags
FUCKING SCUM ..
▲
▲ ▲