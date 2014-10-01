Enjoy This Supercut Of Professor X Being A Complete Goober In The ‘X-Men’ Animated Series

10.01.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Not being able to walk has never kept Professor X from being a badass – well, at least in the comics and X-Men movies. In the X-Men Saturday morning cartoon Professor X was, well, a bit of a dope. If he wasn’t being knocked out of his hover chair for the thousandth time, he was moping about having failed everyone or, in many cases, actually failing everyone.

Check out the dorkiness below…

Eeeeyaaaaahhheeerrraaagggh!

Via Screen Junkies

