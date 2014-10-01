Enjoy This Supercut Of Professor X Being A Complete Goober In The ‘X-Men’ Animated Series

Not being able to walk has never kept Professor X from being a badass – well, at least in the comics and X-Men movies. In the X-Men Saturday morning cartoon Professor X was, well, a bit of a dope. If he wasn’t being knocked out of his hover chair for the thousandth time, he was moping about having failed everyone or, in many cases, actually failing everyone.
Check out the dorkiness below…
Eeeeyaaaaahhheeerrraaagggh!
Via Screen Junkies
That was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while… never liked that bald weenie.
I think it was revealed in comics recently he used his power of suggestion to make Cyclops and Co. believe that starting the X Men was a great idea – what a jerk!
At least 20x funnier than I thought it would be
I thought Professor Xavier was a jerk.
NilesCauldron4Life.
You could do the exact same cut with Jean Grey from that cartoon. She was always passing out on that show. I would like to see a supercut of all the times Gambit used puns.
Oh there is one, for Jean at least.
[www.youtube.com]
When WereWolf Wolverine picked him up in his chair, that scream was entirely warranted yet still hilarious.
Honest to god I think everyone would shit their pants if Were-Wolverine was trying to kill them.
Funny. Thanks.
Game of Thrones reference at 1:53?