Former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling is firing shots at his old network, specifically at Tucker Carlson for his continued defense of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. During Monday night’s episode of Bolling’s Newsmax show, the anchor covered reports that clips from Carlson’s shows are being used in Russian propaganda to drum up support for the failing invasion. Bolling blasted Carlson as an “alleged American” before calling out the Fox News host for airing claims that Putin would cause the “total destruction” of the Western world.

Via Newsweek:

“I am very worried about a world war, a nuclear World War III where nobody wins,” Bolling said on his show. “So when I see a fellow conservative making statement that could incite a world war, a nuclear war, I have to call him out.” “When I see our arch enemy Russia and the sociopath Putin using that same conservative for Propaganda,” said Bolling, “you should know about it and maybe get to him and tell him to stand down.”

As Bolling continued to call out Carlson, he pushed back on any narrative that attempts to paint Russia as the victim and Ukraine as the aggressor. A tactic that Carlson has repeatedly used, as recently as last week. Bolling also criticized Carlson for attacking America’s efforts to help Ukraine end the invasion.

“Last Thursday, Tucker Carlson again blamed Ukraine for starting the war,” Bolling said. “And he continues to claim America should cut off all funds and military support to Ukraine.”

(Via Newsweek)