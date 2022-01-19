In a move that would probably make his father proud, Eric Trump invoked the 5th amendment over 500 times in the span of just six hours after being questioned by prosecutors investigating suspected corruption with the Trump organization.

The interview in question happened in October 2020 when Trump was summoned for a deposition in the case New York Attorney General Tish James is building against his father’s real estate company. James is leading a years-long civil investigation into the Trump organization’s business dealings to determine whether Donald Trump and other high-ranking members of his team committed fraud with Trump specifically inflating his property values and misleading investors about his personal wealth. James subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump in December of 2020, but it sounds like she wanted a crack at Eric first.

According to case filings (via Raw Story), Trump sat for six hours of questioning where he refused to answer anything beyond basic background information when it came to his father’s business. When Trump didn’t feel comfortable answering a question, possibly because he was afraid to incriminate himself or his family members, he would plead the 5th. He apparently invoked the 5th amendment over 500 times during the interview — which has to be some kind of record — but after James made her filings public, he was quick to take to Twitter to give his thoughts on the investigation.

Letitia you can not escape your own words. This is all window dressing for your abuse of office and ethical misconduct (which we are prosecuting you for) and northing more than a PR move to revive a political career after your gubernatorial disaster. @NewYorkStateAG https://t.co/7o5mlUp9PI pic.twitter.com/GXpIwThPDD — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 19, 2022

James, for her part, has been vocal about her determination to see the Trump family held accountable for their shady business dealings saying, “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

