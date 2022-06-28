Last week, Donald Trump’s inner circle had a big freak-out over some news: Apparently the former president had invited a documentary crew to film during the 2020 election. Upon learning about the series, called Unprecedented, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot immediately requested to see it. Discovery+ picked it up, and will air it later this summer. There has already been some damning revelations about Ivanka Trump, who confessed to House investigators that she agreed her dad didn’t win reelection.

There’s also some not great stuff about another Trump kid. In an interview with The Independent, Unprecedented director Alex Holder said Eric Trump wasn’t as horrified by the possibility of violence erupting after the election was called for Joe Biden — and as he and many in the Trump clan were spreading lies about voter fraud.

“When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was … fair game in that it … was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse, or he felt that it was the right thing to do … because the election was stolen,” Holder said.

No doubt there’s more in Unprecedented, which is broken into three parts and features surely shocking interviews with most if not all of the major players in Trump’s disastrous final two months in office.

