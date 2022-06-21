To the surprise of Donald Trump‘s inner circle, documentary film director Alex Holder was apparently shooting just tons of footage during the former president’s failed 2020 campaign. That footage, which has never seen the light of day, has now been subpoenaed by the January 6 committee, causing Trump’s team to understandably freak out about what the heck might be on it.

According to Holder, who has “fully complied with all of the committee’s requests,” the unseen footage includes Trump, Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and even Mike Pence thanks to the filmmaker having “unprecedented access” that no one thought to warn the campaign about. In fact, they only just learned about it for the first time on Tuesday morning when Politico reported on the footage being subpoenaed. Via Rolling Stone:

In some of the highest ranks of the Trumpworld diaspora — including among several who testified before the Jan. 6 committee — news of the documentarian cooperating with the congressional panel (and also potentially having reams of behind-the-scenes footage of Trump’s crusade to nullify the 2020 election) came as a bizarre surprise. “What the f*ck is this?” a former top Trump 2020 official messaged Rolling Stone on Tuesday after seeing the Politico item.

Obviously, the committee is looking for any footage connected to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, which Holder was able to film thanks to his continued access during the final weeks of Trump’s presidency.

“When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” Holder wrote in a statement. “[We] wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately.”

Seriously, only Donald Trump could let someone shoot a documentary about him in the middle of an insurrection without telling anybody that, hey, we’re recording (alleged) crimes over here. Incredible stuff.

(Via Rolling Stone)