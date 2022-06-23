Ivanka Trump‘s testimony to the January 6 committee that she knew her father lost the 2020 election put her in hot water with the former president. However, new information has come to light that may lend credence to the theory that Ivanka committed perjury during her deposition.

As reported earlier in the week, documentary filmmaker Alex Holder had unprecedented access to Donald Trump’s campaign and the final weeks of his presidency, which came as a complete surprise to Trump’s inner circle. CNN aired the first footage on Thursday morning, and now, The New York Times is reporting that it has seen footage that features Ivanka Trump backing her father’s pursuit of proving the 2020 election.

The footage was filmed on December 10, 2020, nine days after then-Attorney-General Bill Barr declared there was no evidence of voter fraud. In her January 6 committee deposition, Ivanka said she was persuaded by Barr’s remarks and accepted that the election wasn’t stolen. However, the documentary footage shows her supporting Trump’s “Stop the Steal” efforts.

Via The New York Times:

“I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless,” Ms. Trump replied. “And I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that’s not right, it’s not acceptable.” She went on, “And he has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most and he loves this country and he loves this country’s people, and he wants to make sure that their voice is, is heard and not muted.”

Ivanka closed out her remarks by saying her father “will continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted and that’s what he should do.” Again, that doesn’t sound like someone who has accepted that the election wasn’t stolen, so it will be interesting to see what, if any, response this new footage garners from the House committee.

