In an HBO two-part documentary, Phoenix Rising, Evan Rachel Wood has alleged that she was “essentially raped on camera” by Marilyn Manson during the filming of the “Heart-Shaped Glasses” video. In the film, she revisits that period of time in her life, and it’s worth noting that, back when video surfaced in 2007, there was a lot of controversy over what was held out as a presumably simulated sex scene. Wood now explains that she agreed to the simulation and alleges that Manson proceeded to actually have sex with her in front of cameras. The Westworld actress describes this as being “coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses.”

Wood now wants YouTube to remove the video from its platform, which she’s made clear in an Instagram story while sharing a petition (excerpted below) to that effect:

“Survivors and allies need to come together to remove things like this. This should not still be allowed on YouTube, or circulating anywhere for that matter. Evan has re-victimized herself over and over again to create change and a statute of limitations in the state of California, and doesn’t deserve a constant reminder of her sexual assault on the internet.”

The petition puts forth the claim that the 2007 video violates YouTube’s Guidelines and Policies, and Pitchfork now relays a statement from spokesperson Jack Malon, who declared, “We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines.”

In Phoenix Rising, Wood described how Manson allegedly coached her to say that the video shoot was a “great, romantic time and none of that was the truth.” She also claimed that that, following the video shoot, the “violence” continued to “escalate” within their relationship. In February 2021, she came forward to name Manson as the alleged abuser that she’s spoken about for years as an activist (including while pushing the Phoenix Act to increase the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases).

Manson has since sued Wood while alleging “malicious falsehood” over her grooming and abuse claims against the singer.

(Via Change.org & Pitchfork)